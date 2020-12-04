Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Sells $925,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $227.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.65. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $252.36.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carvana by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after buying an additional 4,654,539 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 71.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. 43.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.