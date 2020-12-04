Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $319,974.06 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 16,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $319,974.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,974.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LEVI opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.83, a PEG ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEVI. Bank of America upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $63,335,000 after acquiring an additional 672,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,574,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,501,000 after acquiring an additional 350,879 shares during the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,074 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 265,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 847,631 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

