Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IBP. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised Installed Building Products from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

NYSE IBP opened at $96.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $121.67. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.32 and its 200 day moving average is $86.54.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,621 shares of company stock valued at $35,780,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.