Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of BSMT stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd.

