Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lowered Invesco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Invesco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invesco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. Invesco has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.