iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IRTC. Colliers Securities raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

IRTC opened at $184.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.68 and its 200 day moving average is $181.69. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.54 and a 12-month high of $274.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 81,895 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total transaction of $4,027,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,222.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $1,092,016.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,839.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,433 shares of company stock worth $16,711,504. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

