Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) (LON:IRON) Shares Gap Down to $0.40

Shares of Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) (LON:IRON) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.39. Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 26,760,920 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $6.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.88.

Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) Company Profile (LON:IRON)

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Caerphilly, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.