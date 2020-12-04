iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.23

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.23 and last traded at $79.09, with a volume of 48480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF by 1,031.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Main Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 39,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,697 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

