Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.