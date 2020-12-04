Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,807,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,728,000 after acquiring an additional 278,641 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 37.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 555,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,332,000 after acquiring an additional 86,433 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the second quarter worth $5,456,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 242.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $74,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,411,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,479. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITRI stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.45. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

