IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) Shares Gap Down to $351.60

IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $351.60, but opened at $338.60. IWG plc (IWG.L) shares last traded at $327.40, with a volume of 5,143,130 shares trading hands.

IWG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 239 ($3.12) price objective on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on IWG plc (IWG.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 239 ($3.12) target price on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 321.86 ($4.21).

Get IWG plc (IWG.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -33.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 301.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 276.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11.

In other news, insider Francois Pauly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.23), for a total transaction of £81,000 ($105,827.02).

About IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG)

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for IWG plc (IWG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG plc (IWG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.