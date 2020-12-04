J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,528 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.45% of J & J Snack Foods worth $60,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $143.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.43. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $189.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.52 and a beta of 0.55.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.30. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total transaction of $1,275,360.00. Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $810,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,106 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $2,510,093 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.