J Kenneth Thompson Sells 2,500 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $302,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,309.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $119.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.10. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 150,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,667,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 837,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,979,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 620,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,551,000 after acquiring an additional 99,107 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

