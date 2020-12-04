Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Gap Down to $0.46

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.42. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 291,787 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 372.81% and a negative return on equity of 659.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

