Jane Huang Sells 1,500 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.82, for a total value of $401,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,484,839.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BeiGene alerts:

On Thursday, October 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total value of $450,090.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.38, for a total value of $420,570.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Jane Huang sold 3,128 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.07, for a total value of $729,042.96.

BeiGene stock opened at $221.31 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $322.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BeiGene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 30.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,651,000 after acquiring an additional 109,754 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,114,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,148,000 after acquiring an additional 189,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.