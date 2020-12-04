Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) a €130.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DHER. Bank of America set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €110.08 ($129.51).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €99.26 ($116.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.54. Delivery Hero SE has a fifty-two week low of €47.51 ($55.89) and a fifty-two week high of €116.65 ($137.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53.

About Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F)

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

