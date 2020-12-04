Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Legal & General Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legal & General Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LGGNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Legal & General Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.59.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

