Jeffrey W. Rollins Sells 5,000 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Stock

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BALY opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.33 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. Analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

