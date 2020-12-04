JMP Securities Raises PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $75.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $67.77.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $876,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $1,164,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,875 shares of company stock worth $19,563,005 in the last three months. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

