John Woock Sells 10,000 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $446,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,135.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $43.13 on Friday. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.01.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 53,684 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,583,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 39.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 47.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

