Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) (CVE:JOR) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) (CVE:JOR)’s share price was down 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 111,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 171,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $589,000.00 and a PE ratio of -6.00.

Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) Company Profile (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium and other mineral properties in Canada. The company also explores for molybdenum and other minerals. It holds interests in the VallÃ©e lithium project located in the Val-d'Or region of northern Quebec in La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Preissac, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the La Corne Molybdenum and Baillarge North properties located in Quebec.

