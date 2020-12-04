JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €150.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VOW3. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €167.33 ($196.86).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €146.08 ($171.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €141.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €138.66.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

