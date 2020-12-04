JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €16.00 Price Target for JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.33 ($20.39).

Shares of DEC stock opened at €19.71 ($23.19) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.33. JCDecaux SA has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

