JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) a €63.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.50 ($74.71) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €68.29 ($80.34).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €66.26 ($77.95) on Tuesday. KION GROUP AG has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €71.28 and its 200 day moving average is €65.95.

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

