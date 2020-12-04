JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $43,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $88.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.41. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $95.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

