JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,343,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,932,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.95% of East West Bancorp worth $43,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,765,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,928,000 after purchasing an additional 375,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,721,000 after purchasing an additional 943,691 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,335,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,411,000 after buying an additional 247,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after buying an additional 1,112,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,174,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after buying an additional 130,466 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

EWBC stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

