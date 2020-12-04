JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 1,046.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.40% of Cubic worth $44,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cubic by 2.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Cubic by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 17,569 shares of company stock worth $1,010,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cubic stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cubic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -464.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. Analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUB. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cubic from $57.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cubic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

