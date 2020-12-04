JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $44.20 Million Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,978,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.28% of Heron Therapeutics worth $44,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRTX. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,196 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,171,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after buying an additional 736,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,360,000 after acquiring an additional 569,776 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,902,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 337,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of HRTX opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

