JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,034,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $43,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $97.92.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

