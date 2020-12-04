JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,163,809 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 76.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,163,809 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $44,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 60,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 90.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.61.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $124.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.07. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $139.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

