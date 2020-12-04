JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 8,931 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.17% of EMCOR Group worth $43,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EME opened at $85.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.20. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

