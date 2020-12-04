JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $723.00

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 723 ($9.45) and last traded at GBX 722 ($9.43), with a volume of 439236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 714 ($9.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 673.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 577.12.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (JFJ.L) Company Profile (LON:JFJ)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (JFJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (JFJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.