Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Just Energy Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Just Energy Group from $14.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.09.

NYSE JE opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. Just Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($1.19). Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 3.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JE. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Just Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Just Energy Group by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

