Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) a €16.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($16.35) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.92 ($16.37).

ENGI opened at €12.59 ($14.81) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.32. ENGIE SA has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

