Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CATH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1,232.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,637,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,668 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 192,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,234,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CATH opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $45.42.

