Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 19,487 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $217,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $39.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

