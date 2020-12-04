Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $495,000 in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 46,396 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,404,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,989,000 after buying an additional 390,833 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,256,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,396,000 after buying an additional 83,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,382,000 after buying an additional 178,794 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 731,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 59,474 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,743 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. 13.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUV opened at $11.16 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

