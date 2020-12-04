Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $589,000 Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,387,000 after purchasing an additional 390,555 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,563,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,038,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.79.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $138.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $140.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

