Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 40.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.1% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 123.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Pi Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.39.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.