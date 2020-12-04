KeyCorp Boosts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $240.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist downgraded Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.00.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM opened at $226.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.08, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $234.44.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,251 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,326,000 after buying an additional 1,194,281 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $174,857,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,186,000 after buying an additional 681,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,238,000 after buying an additional 482,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.