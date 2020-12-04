Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

KEYS opened at GBX 481 ($6.28) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.24 million and a PE ratio of 40.08. Keystone Law Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 347 ($4.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 468.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 474.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

In other Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) news, insider Robin George Williams sold 110,000 shares of Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.21), for a total transaction of £522,500 ($682,649.59).

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

