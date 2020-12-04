Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

KRP opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $550.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.12. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 399,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 71,637 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

