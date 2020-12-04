Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kinder Morgan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

