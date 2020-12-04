Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Shares Gap Up to $3.03

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $3.50. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72.

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 190,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 317,428 shares of company stock worth $969,138 in the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,131,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696,365 shares during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services makes up approximately 18.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned 27.00% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $18,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. It operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.