KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) and Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) Financial Review

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) and Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares KNOT Offshore Partners and Hornbeck Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KNOT Offshore Partners 23.04% 10.64% 3.77% Hornbeck Offshore Services -84.69% -16.34% -7.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for KNOT Offshore Partners and Hornbeck Offshore Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KNOT Offshore Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hornbeck Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

KNOT Offshore Partners presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.02%. Given KNOT Offshore Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe KNOT Offshore Partners is more favorable than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Volatility & Risk

KNOT Offshore Partners has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of -1.2, meaning that its share price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.1% of KNOT Offshore Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KNOT Offshore Partners and Hornbeck Offshore Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KNOT Offshore Partners $282.56 million 1.73 $58.00 million N/A N/A Hornbeck Offshore Services $225.66 million 0.00 -$138.81 million N/A N/A

KNOT Offshore Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Summary

KNOT Offshore Partners beats Hornbeck Offshore Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico.

