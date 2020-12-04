KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Cut to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. DNB Markets upgraded KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

KONE Oyj stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.88.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 9.37%.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

