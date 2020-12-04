Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Surgalign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of SRGA opened at $2.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $193.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.89. Surgalign has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Surgalign will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth about $2,871,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

