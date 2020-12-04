Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,065

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to GBX 1,065 ($13.91) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 846.67 ($11.06).

Get Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) alerts:

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 733.50 ($9.58) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 694.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 744.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14).

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.