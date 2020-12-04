Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Macquarie from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LVS. Union Gaming Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HSBC cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.36 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

