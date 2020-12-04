Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Raised to $70.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $61.05.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,684,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,457,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

